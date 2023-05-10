Eau Claire woman accused of not taking toddler to hospital after fall found guilty of child neglect

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for an Eau Claire mother who was charged with failing to take her toddler to the hospital after he fell from the second story of a home.
After a one-day trial, a jury found Celena Stone guilty of felony child neglect, and not guilty of child neglect causing great harm.
Stone told police the three-year-old boy had climbed onto the roof of a storage area and fell about ten feet, landing on pavement. She said she didn't take him to the hospital because she works in healthcare and didn't think his injuries were that bad.
A day later his grandmother saw him and immediately took him to the hospital. He was airlifted to Rochester due to bleeding within his head. He also had severe bruising on his back, shins and face, and one eye was swollen shut.
Stone will be sentenced on July 20.