Eau Claire woman, accused of stealing rocket launchers, reaches plea bargain

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea bargain was reached Monday with one of the people accused of stealing a dozen guns, two rocket launchers and other items from a rural Eau Claire home.
Shaun Galloway, from Eau Claire, was sentenced by Judge Michael Schumacher to five years in prison after she pleaded no contest to armed burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
She must also help pay more than $47,000 restitution and testify against the other suspects.
Investigators say Galloway and Kaden Bruder broke into the home and stole rifles, shotguns, pistols, a submachine gun, rocket launchers, and about 5,000 rounds of ammunition. Braden is due in court in March.
Another man, Charles Marshall, is accused of buying the guns, along with selling cocaine. He is due in court Tuesday.