Eau Claire woman arrested after dangerous police chase

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman is in custody Thursday after leading police on a dangerous police chase in Jackson County.
According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Wednesday around 3 p.m. on I-94 in the Township of Adams.
Authorities were called to a report of a vehicle on fire on the side of the route. While they were in route to the scene, a deputy noticed an erratic driver in traffic behind him. That car, driven by Katie Carpenter of Eau Claire, passed the fully-marked squad cars with their lights and sirens on by driving on the shoulder of the interstate.
Deputies said Carpenter drove directly through the active car fire scene extremely fast and came within feet of people who were assisting. Authorities pursued Carpenter on I-94, at one point reaching speeds of around 120 miles per hour, for about 12 miles. The chase ended after the Wisconsin State Patrol used a tire deflation device.
Deputies said Carpenter refused to comply with officers when she was taken into custody. She was arrested and is being held on charges of knowingly fleeing an office and resisting arrest.