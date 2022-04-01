Eau Claire woman arrested for possessing thousands of dollars worth of meth

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman is in custody in Barron County following an undercover drug investigation.
Golia Xiong, 39, was arrested by the Barron County Drug Unit on March 30. According to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, she was in possession of 138 grams of meth. The street value is said to be over $13,000.
Xiong is being held in the Barron County jail on recommended charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver, which is a repeated offense, and a probation hold.
Formal charges are expected to come down from the district attorney's office in the next week.