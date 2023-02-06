 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eau Claire woman charged after allegedly stealing more than $60,000 as a power of attorney

  • Updated
  • 0
Pederson-Cloud

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman is charged after she allegedly stole nearly $60,000 in a three-month period. 

Diane Pederson-Cloud was charged Monday with theft - business setting >$10,000-$100,000, a charge that if convicted has a maximum sentence of ten years in prison. 

According to court records, Pederson-Cloud was the victim's power of attorney.

While the victim was in a mental health facility, Pederson-Cloud allegedly bought herself a car, spent money at area casinos and hotels, and withdrew large amounts of money near the casinos she frequented.

She is due back in court next Monday.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you