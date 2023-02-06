Eau Claire woman charged after allegedly stealing nearly $60,000 as a power of attorney

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman is charged after she allegedly stole nearly $60,000 in a three-month period.
Diane Pederson-Cloud was charged Monday with theft - business setting >$10,000-$100,000, a charge that if convicted has a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.
According to court records, Pederson-Cloud was the victim's power of attorney.
While the victim was in a mental health facility, Pederson-Cloud allegedly bought herself a car, spent money at area casinos and hotels, and withdrew large amounts of money near the casinos she frequented.
She is due back in court next Monday.