Eau Claire woman charged for allegedly stealing mail, packages

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local woman is charged with stealing mail from residents on Eau Claire's south-east side.
Lindsay Garcia was charged with theft of mail on Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, someone called 911 Monday afternoon to report the theft.
When an officer arrived, he saw Garcia searching through a mailbox. She allegedly admitted to stealing items. The officer found two opened packages in her car addressed to the victim along with ten other pieces of mail.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of three and a half years in prison and $10,000.
On Tuesday she was released on a $1,000 signature bond. She is due back in court in June.