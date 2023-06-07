Eau Claire woman charged in Dunn County home invasion

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges were filed Wednesday against a woman accused of breaking into a Dunn County couple's home and attacking one of the residents.
Megan Dehate, from Eau Claire, is charged with armed burglary, abuse of an elder person, car theft and other charges.
According to the criminal complaint, she broke into the home Tuesday. She's accused of hitting one of the residents in the head with a 20-to-30 pound piece of metal. He needed eight stitches and ten staples to close a cut on his head. He was able to wrestle her to the ground, and hold her down with help from his wife until deputies arrived.
Deputies said she appeared to be under the influence of a possible hallucinogenic, and was in a psychotic, manic state. An SUV parked nearby turned out to be stolen from an Eau Claire man.
Dehate will have an initial court appearance Thursday.
