Eau Claire woman charged in federal court for possessing meth for distribution

MADISON (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman is charged in federal court with possessing methamphetamine for distribution.
Golia Xiong was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday with possessing 50 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute.
The indictment alleges that she possessed the meth for distribution on March 30, 2022.
If found guilty, she faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison.
The charge against her is the result of an investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
In April Xiong was arrested in Barron County with possessing more than a quarter pound of meth, with a street value of over $13,000.