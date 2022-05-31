Eau Claire woman charged with neglect after child injured

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman is facing child neglect charges after failing to take a 3-year-old boy to the hospital after he fell from the second story of a home.
Celena Stone is charged with two counts on Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, the boy's grandmother immediately took the boy to the hospital after spending the weekend with Stone.
He had severe bruising on his back, shin and face and one of his eyes had swollen so much he couldn't open it. Tests showed he had bleeding within his head and was taken to Rochester by helicopter.
Stone told police he had climbed onto the roof of a storage area and fell about ten feet to the pavement below. She said she didn't take him to the hospital because she works in health care and she didn't think his injuries were that bad.
Tuesday in court Stone was released on a $15,000 signature bond. She is due back in court mid-July.