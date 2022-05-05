Eau Claire woman given probation for trafficking a child

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman accused of trafficking a child was sentenced Thursday to three years probation.
Catherine Ottinger was charged with trafficking a child and causing a child to view/listen to sexual activity. In February she plead no contest and was found guilty.
Judge Emily Long sentenced Ottinger to two years probation on one count, and three on the other, to be served concurrently, meaning three years in total.
According to the criminal complaint, a girl who was 15 at the time was offered money to perform sex acts on a man. The teen said Ottinger and the man would "teach her" how to have sex by showing her.
A condition of her probation includes testifying truthfully in any case against Mark Scoville. Scoville is facing more than 30 charges, and is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a number of women between 2016 and 2019. In April 2021, Scoville and Ottinger were arrested and found to have been living in a tent together.