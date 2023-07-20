Eau Claire woman who didn't take toddler to hospital after fall, injuries sentenced

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire mother whose son fell from the second floor of a home was sentenced Thursday for child neglect.
It was last year in May when Celena Stone told police her three-year-old son climbed onto the roof of a storage area and fell about ten feet, landing on pavement. She said she didn't take him to the hospital because she works in health care and didn't think his injuries were that bad, according to the criminal complaint.
A day later his grandmother saw him and immediately took him to the hospital, where he was airlifted to Rochester. He had bleeding within his head, severe bruising on his back, shins and face, and one eye was swollen shut.
Judge Emily Long gave Stone six months in jail. During three years of probation she must complete a parenting class, maintain absolute sobriety, and have no contact with the boy without approval from his legal guardian and her probation agent.