Eau Claire women ticketed after crashing car into Amber Inn

Gavel
By Clint Berge

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Police say an Eau Claire woman was driving drunk, with her young son in the car, when she crashed into a local bar.

Maly Khang was arrested shortly after 1 .m. Sunday morning. According to the police report, a witness said her car crashed into the Amber Inn on East Madison Street. The witness said Khang then ran off, carrying her five-year-old son. A passenger in her car told police they had been drinking that night, and Khang insisted they pick up her son.

Khang was ticketed for drunk driving with a child passenger, hit and run, driving while suspended, and failing to keep a vehicle under control.

