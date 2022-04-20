ECPD: Officer injured during domestic disturbance call

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire police officer has a broken nose, concussion, and injury to his eye socket after responding to a domestic altercation Monday night.
According to Eau Claire Police, they responded to a domestic disturbance call on Eau Claire's south side, where they found the suspect Steven W. Bruns III intoxicated and refusing to leave his ex-girlfriends house. Bruns also had an arrest warrant from Minnesota.
When officers tried to put Bruns into their squad car he refused to cooperate, according to officials, who said he kicked one officer in the groin, and when the officer was down kicked him several times in the head.
Bruns was charged with battery to law enforcement, resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm, disorderly contact, and bail jumping. He will be in court for his initial appearance on Thursday.