ECPD: Recent rise in car thefts, several firearms stolen

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There has been a recent rise in car thefts, Eau Claire Police said, including the theft of firearms from vehicles.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, police officials said the thefts have been mostly happening on the south side of the city, but they have happened in other areas. The incidents include forced entry to locked vehicles, and unlocked vehicles.
In the past 20 days, there have been four firearms reported stolen from vehicles. The police department recommended people not leave valuables in their cars and to report suspicious activity.