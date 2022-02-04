Eleva man sentenced in identity theft case

EAU CLAIRE CONTY (WQOW) - An Eleva man charged in 2019 after meth and dozens of fake IDs were found in his vehicle was sentenced Friday.
Song Lee was placed on three years probation. He has already paid more than $14,000 restitution.
When he was pulled over, officials said he drove his SUV right at the deputy, nearly hitting him. In his vehicle they found meth, a credit card reader, 25 fake IDs, nine social security cards, nine credit cards and 19 prepaid visa gift cards, worth $2,900. They also found a birth certificate, bank statements, and electric bills belonging to other people.
As part of his sentence, Lee must explain to law enforcement how the victims information was obtained.