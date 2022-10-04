Eleva woman charged with stealing $200,000+ from area man

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eleva woman is charged with seven felonies, accused of costing an area man more than $200,000 through false representation and identity theft.
Kimberly D. Wilson is charged with theft through false representation over $100,000, fraud against a financial institution by representing self as financial institution, three counts of misappropriating ID information, and two counts of fraud - rendering income tax returns with fraudulent intent.
According to the criminal complaint:
The victim told police Wilson manipulated his accounts so she could steal from him.
Officers believe Wilson forged documents to take "hardship withdrawals" from the victim's retirement account.
She also allegedly set up fake accounts - an email address and phone number - so she could pose as representatives of his financial institutions to defraud him.
In total, officers believe Wilson stole $201,790.72 from the victim, and caused him $11,770 in non-sufficient funds charges at his bank.
When questioned by police, Wilson said the victim gave her permission to use his accounts.
Wilson is free on a $10,000 signature bond. She is due back in court on November 7 for a hearing.