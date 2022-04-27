Elk Mound man convicted of 11th OWI given prison time, fines

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An area man picked up for drunk driving for the 11th time will spend four years in prison.
Chippewa County Judge Benjamin Lane handed down that sentence earlier this month for Dale Jerome of Elk Mound. He must also pay fines and costs of $2,613.
Jerome was arrested last May after his motorcycle hit a deer near New Auburn. His drivers license was still revoked from his 10th OWI case.
A friend who was traveling with him estimated Jerome drank a 12-pack that day. His alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.