Ellsworth band teacher arrested, charged with sexually assaulting student

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...

.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Ellsworth band teacher arrested, charged with sexually assaulting student

  • Updated
  • 0
Brandon Fuhrman

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Ellsworth teacher is charged with multiple crimes after allegedly having sex with a student.

Brandon Fuhrman was charged in Pierce County Wednesday with two counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works with children, and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child over 16. He is 23-years old.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was a 17-year-old student of his.

In court, Fuhrman was released on a $50,000 signature bond. He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim or any physical contact with anyone under the age of 18. He is due back in court March 27.

The Ellsworth School District posted a statement on their website acknowledging the arrest:

Ellsworth Community School District Families This letter is to inform and update families about the arrest of a senior high school staff member yesterday evening (February 20, 2023). Brandon Fuhrman, the Ellsworth Senior High School Band Instructor, was taken into custody by police on charges of Sex with a Child aged 16 or older and Sexual Assault of a Student by School Staff. Mr. Fuhrman was taken into custody at the Ellsworth Senior High School following an investigation that began following an initial complaint late in the school day yesterday. Law enforcement officials were involved in the investigation upon receipt of the complaint and completed their investigation into the evening. Mr. Fuhrman was placed on unpaid administrative leave at the time of the arrest. School District staff will be continuing to work throughout the coming days to meet the needs of our students, families, and staff. Sincerely, Barry Cain Superintendent

Have a story idea? Let us know here