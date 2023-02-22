Ellsworth band teacher arrested, charged with sexually assaulting student

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Ellsworth teacher is charged with multiple crimes after allegedly having sex with a student.
Brandon Fuhrman was charged in Pierce County Wednesday with two counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works with children, and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child over 16. He is 23-years old.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim was a 17-year-old student of his.
In court, Fuhrman was released on a $50,000 signature bond. He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim or any physical contact with anyone under the age of 18. He is due back in court March 27.
The Ellsworth School District posted a statement on their website acknowledging the arrest:
Ellsworth Community School District Families This letter is to inform and update families about the arrest of a senior high school staff member yesterday evening (February 20, 2023). Brandon Fuhrman, the Ellsworth Senior High School Band Instructor, was taken into custody by police on charges of Sex with a Child aged 16 or older and Sexual Assault of a Student by School Staff. Mr. Fuhrman was taken into custody at the Ellsworth Senior High School following an investigation that began following an initial complaint late in the school day yesterday. Law enforcement officials were involved in the investigation upon receipt of the complaint and completed their investigation into the evening. Mr. Fuhrman was placed on unpaid administrative leave at the time of the arrest. School District staff will be continuing to work throughout the coming days to meet the needs of our students, families, and staff. Sincerely, Barry Cain Superintendent