Ellsworth man sentenced for ramming squad car

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Ellsworth man will be spending time behind bars after ramming a Pierce County squad car in 2019 and being charged with a slew of crimes.
It happened in June of 2019 when officers were called to a domestic incident. That's where officers say Luke Anderson hit the gas and drove directly at them. A deputy jumped out of the squad car just before it was hit.
In court Tuesday Anderson was sentenced in this case and a slew of other others. The charges included battery, disorderly conduct and second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Judge Elizabeth Rohl sentenced Anderson to three years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of extended supervision. He is also not allowed to drink alcohol or use drugs.