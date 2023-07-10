Fairchild man facing a dozen charges, accused of sexually assaulting child for years

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Fairchild man is facing 12 felonies after being accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.
The charges against Duwayne Lantz were filed in Jackson County. According to the criminal complaint, the victim said the assaults happened in the town of Garfield over the course of 12 years or more.
She told police the assaults started when she was about seven years old and continued even after she was legally an adult, according to the complaint. She said the assaults happened on a weekly, sometimes daily basis.
A $25,000 cash bond was set for Lantz. He is due back in court at the end of July.