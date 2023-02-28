Fairchild man facing multiple child sexual assault charges

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A Fairchild man is charged with multiple sex crimes against children.
Seven felony charges were filed against Daniel M. Miller in Eau Claire County Tuesday morning. Among them, three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police the assaults happened when she was 14 years old. When questioned by police, Miller, who is Amish, admitted to one of the assaults. He told police he worked it out with the bishops and sought repentance. He said he felt the Lord, his wife, and the victim have forgiven him.
The criminal complaint also detailed that the victim's mother told investigators that she was upset the incidents were reported, saying that "whoever reports this is committing the same sin as the person who committed the original sin."
A $100,000 signature bond was set in court Tuesday. He is not allowed to have any contact with the victim or her home.