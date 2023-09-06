Fall Creek man accused of theft given probation

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - One of two area brothers blamed for an Eau Claire County crime spree was sentenced Thursday.
Derrick and Nicholas Decambaliza, from Fall Creek, were linked to five burglaries last year and in 2021. That includes a cabin, Connell's Supper Club, and American Materials. A search of their home and shed turned up stolen tools and guns, along with methamphetamine and marijuana.
Thursday Judge Jon Theisen gave Derrick Decambaliza five years of probation. During that time he must maintain absolute sobriety. He must also pay more than $5,000 in restitution, and thousands of dollars in court costs for that case, and other un-related cases of possessing cocaine, meth, and shoplifting.