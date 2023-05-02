Fall Creek man going to prison for sexually assaulting girls at daycare

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A Fall Creek man who pleaded no contest to repeatedly sexually assaulting two children at an Eau Claire daycare is going to prison.
Austin Thoren was sentenced Tuesday by Judge John Manydeeds to four years in prison.
The girls were six to eight years old when the assaults happened between 2012 and 2014. They told police the assaults happened at a daycare run by Thoren's mother at a home on Starr Avenue. The girls say Thoren would assault them when his mother left to go to the store. He would have been about age 17 to 19 at the time.
After prison Thoren will be on extended supervision for six years. During that time he can't have any contact with minors, can't work or volunteer where children are present, and must register as a sex offender.