Fall Creek man sentenced to 18 years for sexually exploiting a child

Ryan Zimmerman

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A sentence was handed down Friday for a Fall Creek man convicted of sexually exploiting a child, and possessing child pornography. 

Judge John Manydeeds gave Ryan Zimmerman 18 years in prison. Zimmerman was charged in 2019 with sexually assaulting a girl numerous times when she was in 5th through 7th grades. She said he would often hold her down, and sometimes took photos during the attacks.

Zimmerman said it was 'undeniable' that it was him in the pictures, but said he had no recollection of the assaults because he was drinking heavily at the time.

A jury convicted him of child sexploitation and possessing child pornography, but acquitted him of sexual assault and child enticement.

