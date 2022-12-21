Fall Creek woman accused of stealing more than $40,000 from small business

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A Fall Creek woman is accused of stealing more than $40,000 from her employers.
According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Eau Claire County, Jeanie Frederiksen has worked at The Shed in Altoona for at least nine years. She is charged with theft of a business setting, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Court documents detail how the owner of The Shed contacted police and said Frederiksen had been stealing from them for the last five years. Surveillance video showed her taking money from cash transactions.
When interviewed by police, Frederiksen eventually admitted to the thefts, saying her boss doesn't pay her enough.
Owners of The Shed calculated $43,363 was taken over the last five years.
Frederiksen said she didn't believe it was that much, saying the most she ever took in a day was $40.
She is due in court January 5 for an initial appearance.