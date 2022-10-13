Fall Creek woman pleads guilty for crash that killed Osseo man

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A plea bargain was reached Thursday in the case of a Fall Creek woman facing charges for a fatal crash.
Nancy Haldeman was charged with homicide by negligent driving for the September 2020 crash that took the life of Ricky Bahr, from Osseo.
Sheriff's deputies said Haldeman was driving on Highway 12, east of Fall Creek when she pulled out to pass a car in the dark, in heavy fog, and hit Bahr's SUV head-on.
On Thursday, Haldeman pleaded guilty to reckless driving causing great harm and passing in oncoming traffic causing death.
Judge John Manydeeds fined her nearly $1,400. If she doesn't break any laws for the next year and takes part in the restorative justice program by meeting with Bahr's widow, the felony charge will ultimately be dismissed.