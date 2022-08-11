Family identifies victim from Superior Street house fire in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - We now have new information on July's house fire in Chippewa Falls where a woman's body was found. On Thursday the man accused of killing her was back in court as her family confirmed her identity for the first time.
The family told News 18 their mother and sister Lynn Smith was the woman found dead in the Superior Street Fire on July 27.
In court Thursday, her boyfriend Scott Vaningan answered mostly "yes" or "yes, your honor" when responding to Judge Steven Gibbs.
Vaningan and Smith lived at the home that was set on fire. He is charged with homicide, arson, mutilating a corpse, and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, he was out on bond for threatening a law enforcement officer when he allegedly committed these crimes.
Judge Gibbs noted that Vaningan waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
"Has anybody made any threats or promises to get you to waive your right to a preliminary hearing?" asked Gibbs.
"No, no your honor," Vaningan said.
"Do you have any questions before I ask you if you want to waive it?" Gibbs asked. "No," Vaningan said.
"Alright, so it is your intention to waive it?" Gibbs asked. "Mhm," Vaningan replied.
Smith's family told News 18 her death has been hard on all of them and that it will be difficult to find closure knowing the way she died.
Her GoFundMe said she loved spending time outside on Lake Superior and being with her grandchildren.
Vaningan is scheduled to be back in court on August 31st.