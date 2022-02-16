Father charged with murdering his 7-week-old child in Hudson

HUDSON (WQOW) - A seven week old baby from Hudson passed away after going into cardiac arrest, and sustaining multiple injuries. Now their father is being charged for homicide.
According to the Hudson Police Department Chief Geoff Willems, EMS were called to a report of a baby in cardiac arrest on Feb. 4. After crews arrived, the baby was taken to Children's Hospital in St. Paul.
Police were notified the following day and began an investigation into abuse, after doctors found the baby's cardiac arrest was caused by head trauma, and they also had a broken leg, ribs and skull fractures. The infant also no longer had any brain activity.
The baby passed away on Feb. 7. The Ramsey County Medical Examiners Officer performed an autopsy, and found their cause of death was a traumatic brain injury, and ruled the manner of death a homicide.
A warrant for arrest for homicide was issued for the baby's father, Paul Marshall, 37, of Hudson. He was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 15, and is currently in the St. Croix County Jail. Marshall is charged with first degree reckless homicide, physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing harm to a child and intentionally causing bodily harm by conduct.
Marshall's initial appearance in court is Wednesday afternoon.