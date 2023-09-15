Female dead, suspect arrested in northwestern Wisconsin homicide

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - A female was found dead in what law enforcement are calling an "apparent homicide."
A 911 call came in just before 2:30 a.m. Friday, the Burnett County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. A female was found dead at a residence in the village of Siren.
Law enforcements were able to identify a suspect, and took this person into custody Friday morning.
Officials did not release the names or ages of the victim and suspect. They said the case is under investigation and further details are not being released at this time.