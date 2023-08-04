Florida man reaches plea deal in Chippewa County child sex crimes case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea deal has been reached for a Florida man charged with a slew of child sex crimes in Chippewa County.
Frank Fracasse was charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault and two counts of exposing a child to harmful material in April of 2021.
According to one of the victims, Fracasse assaulted her when she was 11 years old. She and two other victims said he showed them inappropriate, pornographic videos. One child said it started when he was six or seven.
Friday in court, Fracasse pleaded no contest to amended charges of third degree sexual assault and two counts of exposing a child to harmful material.
He will be sentenced in October.