Former Augusta foster parent pleads guilty to two counts of child sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentencing will be in December for an Augusta man accused of sexually assaulting two children.
Elvin Bauch, 76, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child.
He was charged last year after a woman came forward and said Bauch had repeatedly sexually assaulted her when he was her foster parent. She said it happened around 2011 and 2012, when she was about ten years old. She also told investigators about another girl, who also said Bauch had sexually assaulted her as a child.
Prosecutors have agreed to recommend two years in prison when Bauch is sentenced.