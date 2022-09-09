 Skip to main content
Former Bloomer teachers aide pleads guilty to sexually assaulting student

Noah Lane

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A former Bloomer teachers aide pleaded guilty Friday to sexually assaulting a student.

Noah Lane was 22 when he was charged last year after a 16-year-old girl told police they had consensual sex. However, the age of consent in Wisconsin is 18.

The girl was a student in the Bloomer School District, where Lane worked as a middle school special education para-professional.

The judge Friday did not accept Lane's plea on the sexual assault of a student by staff charge, instead approving a Deferred Acceptance of Guilty Plea Agreement. This means that if Lane doesn't break any laws for five years, that felony charge will be dismissed.

A second felony was reduced to a misdemeanor charge of sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older. Lane pleaded guilty to that, and he will be sentenced in December. 

