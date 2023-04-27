Former Burnett County Assistant DA, accused of recording women without their knowledge, found guilty

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - The former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney was found guilty Thursday after he was accused of recording women engaged in sex acts without their knowledge.
A jury found Daniel Steffen guilty on all three charges of capturing an intimate representation. The jury came back with these verdicts after deliberating for less than an hour Thursday afternoon.
According to the criminal complaint, Steffen used an iPad at his Polk County home to record himself having sex with women, who said they did not know he was recording them. One of the women was being prosecuted by Steffen at the time for several crimes, and openly talked about having sex with him in exchange for leniency on her criminal case.
Following the guilty verdicts, Steffen was taken into custody. He faces ten years in prison when sentenced.