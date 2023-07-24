Former Burnett County assistant DA sentenced for filming nude videos without womens' knowledge

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - The former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney who recorded women while engaging in sex acts without their knowledge was sentenced Monday.
A jury found Dan Steffen guilty of three counts of capturing an intimate representation earlier this year. He was sentenced to a year and a half in prison, followed by two years of extended supervision.
According to the criminal complaint, Steffen used an iPad to record himself having sex with women. The women said they did not know he was recording them. One of the women was being prosecuted by Steffen at the time, and openly talked about having sex with him in exchange for leniency.
“As he should, the defendant will be serving time behind bars for the crimes he’s been convicted of,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the team of criminal justice professionals who ensured that justice has been served in this case.”
As part of Steffen's sentence, he must register as a sex offender for five years.
According to the office of lawyer regulation his license to practice law in Wisconsin is suspended.