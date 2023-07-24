Former Burnett County assistant DA sentenced for filming nude videos without womens' knowledge

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL NOON ON TUESDAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far southwest. In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix. Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov