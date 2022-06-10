Former Burnett County Assistant DA's trial to be held in St. Croix County

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - The trial for a former area assistant district attorney facing criminal charges will be moved.
A judge in Polk County made that ruling Friday in the case of Dan Steffen, after his lawyer argued he couldn't get a fair trial in Polk County, in part due to extensive news coverage of the case.
Steffen was the Burnett County Assistant District Attorney last year when he was charged with video recording women, without their knowledge, while he was having sex with them. One of the women was being prosecuted by Steffen at the time for several crimes, and said they had sex in his office, during work hours.
Steffen's trial will now be held in St. Croix County, with a jury from St. Croix county. It is set to begin October 24.