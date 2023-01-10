Former Clark County teacher's aide pleads no contest to sexual assault of a student

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea bargain was reached Tuesday with a former Greenwood High School teachers-aide charged with sexually assaulting a student.
Dylan North, a special education assistant at the school, was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl in 2021. He was 25 at the time.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl told investigators they had sexual contact on multiple occasions. Several other students said North asked them for nude photos, one said he sent her graphic photos of himself, and one said he asked her to be his girlfriend, saying "age is just a number."
On Tuesday he pleaded no contest to sexual assault of a student by school staff. Three other felonies were dismissed. Sentencing is set for late March.