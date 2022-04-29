Former Eau Claire man charged after alleged victim comes forward about child sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A former Eau Claire man faces charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child several years ago.
Larry M. Larson, whose picture is not available, is 52. He now lives in South Dakota.
According to the criminal complaint a girl came forward in February and described the assaults that started when she was 9 years old. She said they happened in 2017 and 2018 at a house in Eau Claire.
Larson is accused of touching the girl sexually, and having her touch him in a sexual manner. Police say Larson admitted that everything the girl said was true. He claimed it was not sexual, but that he knew it was wrong.