Former Eau Claire man convicted of making threats toward UWEC settles charges

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of the former Eau Claire men charged with making terrorist threats to the city, and to UW-Eau Claire has settled his case.
Monday in court, Jagger Koeser pleaded guilty to making terrorist threats.
If he performs 24 hours of community service at UWEC and writes an apology letter to campus dorm staff and students, the charge will be dismissed if he doesn't commit any more crimes before January 2024.
Koeser and Alex Bartle were charged in May with posting anonymous threats on YikYak. The posts told Republicans living in Towers Dorm to surrender and leave within five hours. Others mentioned arms and ammo, fertilizer and gasoline, and another referenced making a large explosion.
Bartle received a similar agreement earlier this year.