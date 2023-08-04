 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Eau Claire man reaches plea deal in child sexual assault case

  • 0
Larry Larson

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A man reached a plea deal in Eau Claire County Friday in his child sexual assault case.

Larry Larson was originally from Eau Claire and now lives in South Dakota. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Larson began assaulting her when she was nine years old.

Friday in court he pleaded no contest to repeated sexual assault of a child. Two charges of first degree sexual assault of a child under 13 were dismissed. Another charge was dismissed but will be read in at his sentencing. That will happen November 8.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you