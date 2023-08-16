 Skip to main content
Former Eau Claire teacher, athletic director pleads not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting student

Jonathon Jarocki

Jonathon Jarocki in court November 17, 2022

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A former Eau Claire teacher and athletic director returned to court Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting one of his students.

Jonathan Jarocki served as the Regis High School Athletic Director and was a Regis Middle School teacher until he was charged in 2022.

New information: Assault happened in classroom, criminal complaint for Regis Middle School teacher alleges

Wednesday in court Jarocki pleaded not guilty to repeated child sexual assault, child enticement and causing mental harm to a child. 

The student, who was 12 at the time, said that in 2018 Jarocki sexually touched her on numerous occasions and had her perform a sex act on him. He was suspended from his job after his arrest last fall. 

Jarocki returns to court next February.

