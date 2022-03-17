Former Greenwood High School employee charged with sexual assault of student

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Greenwood man was charged in Clark County court Thursday with sexually assaulting a student.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement received a report in October 2021 that there was sexual contact between a student and Dylan Michael North, 26.
North, who was a special education assistant at Greenwood High School, is accused of having sexual contact with the student on multiple occasions. The criminal complaint says he also asked multiple other students for nude photos. The complaint says he asked another student to be his girlfriend, and told her that age is just a number.
The complaint says the district superintendent told law enforcement that North was a special education assistant between August 2019, and November 4, 2021.
North is charged with two counts of sex assault of a student by school staff, child enticement, and exposing a child to harmful materials.
A $10,000 signature bond, and a $500 cash bond was set for North. He is due back in court on April 24. He is not allowed to have contact with any female under 18. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.