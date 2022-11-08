Former high school football coach sentenced to one month in jail for sexually assaulting student

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A former Polk County high school football coach is going to jail for sexually assaulting a student.
Benjamin Chenal was sentenced to a month in jail and placed on probation for two years. Chenal pleaded no contest to felony and misdemeanor sexual assault.
The judge accepted the plea on the misdemeanor count, but will dismiss the felony if Chenal complies with the terms of his probation, which include getting a psychosexual evaluation.
The charges stem from an incident last year, when a student was lifting weights before class in the Frederic High School weight room. She said Chenal came up behind her, touched her buttocks, breasts, and genitals, and talked about how much fun they could have.