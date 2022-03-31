Former Ladysmith teacher sentenced to prison time for child pornography production, possession

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A former Ladysmith teacher who pleaded guilty to producing and possessing child porn was sentenced Thursday to 26 years in prison.
The sentence was handed down in federal court to McKenzie W. Johnson. He resigned his teaching job when he was arrested last fall at the Ladysmith High School.
According to the complaint Johnson, who was 34, used an alias and met a 13-year-old California girl online.
Authorities said he was using the alias "Sam Schumaker." A search warrant at Johnson's home showed an inappropriate photo of the teen saved to his iPad according to the criminal complaint.
Investigators say he admitted recording video chats with the girl where her private areas were exposed to to the camera.