Former Packer, Badger, arrested in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who was once an offensive lineman with the Green Bay Packers was arrested in Eau Claire.
Bill Ferrario is charged in Marathon County with stalking and witness intimidation — each with domestic abuse enhancers. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
Court records show he was charged on Tuesday and was brought back to Marathon County from Eau Claire County Friday morning.
Eau Claire Police said that they arrested Ferrario after Marathon County investigators asked them to check a residence on Grover Road.