Former sheriff's deputy pleads guilty, sentenced in drunk driving case

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Polk County deputy who was set to go to trial Friday on an drunk driving charge has instead accepted a plea deal.
Anthony Grimm pleaded guilty Thursday in Barron County to second offense drunk driving in return for dismissal of three other charges.
He was sentenced to a month in jail, ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,555 and his drivers license was revoked for 16 months.
Grimm was off-duty when he was pulled over in Barron County in July 2020 after dispatchers got a call of a driver going 80 miles an hour all over the road. His alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.
Grimm is no longer employed by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.