Former teacher accused of showing graphic images to girls is no longer allowed in Grantsburg

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - A former teacher at a northern Wisconsin charter school will spend time behind bars for exposing himself to a child, and also cannot travel to the town where he committed the crime.
The sentence was handed down Friday for Bryan Neuswanger of Hayward. He was charged last October with a slew of crimes, including multiple counts of exposing a child to harmful material.
According to the criminal complaint, Neuswanger admitted to driving to Grantsburg on multiple occasions, and approaching girls he knew were underage. When they came closer, he'd hold up his phone and ask if they'd seen a puppy, but instead, he'd show them pornographic pictures on his phone. On at least one occasion, his pants were pulled down.
Neuswanger pleaded guilty to causing a child to view sexual activity, exposing a child to harmful material, and exposing intimate parts to a child in October. In exchange for his plea, the other ten charges were dismissed but read in at his sentencing Friday.
In court, Neuswanger was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation. He also can't have contact with minor children, cannot teach and can't use a smart phone or the internet without his probation agent's approval.
He must also register as a sex offender for 15 years and cannot travel to Grantsburg.