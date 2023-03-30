 Skip to main content
Former teachers-aide sentenced for sexually assaulting student

  • Updated
  • 0
Dylan M North

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A former Greenwood High School teachers-aide convicted of sexually assaulting a student will spend nine months in jail.

Clark County Judge Lyndsey Brunette handed down that sentence Wednesday to Dylan North.

The special education assistant at the school pleaded no contest in January to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl in 2021. He was 25 at the time. The girl told investigators they had sexual contact on multiple occasions. Several other students said North asked them for nude photos, one said he sent her graphic photos of himself, and one said he asked her to be his girlfriend.

North must also register as a sex offender for 15 years, get any necessary counseling, and write a letter of apology to his victims. 

During three years of probation, he cannot have any contact with underage females, and cannot have access to social media or the internet without approval from his probation agent. He also is not allowed on the premises of the Greenwood School. 

