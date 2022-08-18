Former treasurer in prison for stealing from county asks for property to be returned

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Imprisoned former Eau Claire County treasurer Larry Lokken has lost his attempt to have some of his property returned.
Lokken is about three years from the end of the nine year prison sentence he is serving for his role in stealing more than $1.3 million from the county.
Two weeks ago, Lokken sent a letter to the clerk of courts asking that his property that was seized during the investigation over six years ago be returned. He cited a Wisconsin statute regarding return of seized property.
Judge Theisen has now responded. In a short letter to Lokken, Theisen said his request "lacks form, specificity, and/or support," and as such is denied.
Lokken still owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution to the county.