Foster parent charged with child sexual assault

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Prosecutors say a longtime area foster parent charged with sexually assaulting children had more victims than first thought.
Glen Kirckof, from Sheldon, was charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting two more girls Monday.
According to the criminal complaint, one said the assaults began in 2011 when she was 11. She said she was raped more than ten times. She stated she has had a very difficult life, including using drugs, because of what Kirckof did to her.
The complaint said the other girl said the assaults started when she was eight and continued for five years.
Kirckof was charged in 2021 with raping two other girls, one age nine, the other age 13.
He will be in court on all of the charges next week.